Critical Analysis: Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NASDAQ:HPE)

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tech Data and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tech Data 0 2 1 0 2.33 Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2 14 4 0 2.10

Tech Data presently has a consensus price target of $131.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus price target of $12.78, suggesting a potential upside of 34.47%. Given Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hewlett Packard Enterprise is more favorable than Tech Data.

Profitability

This table compares Tech Data and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tech Data 1.00% 15.32% 3.67% Hewlett Packard Enterprise -0.13% 12.35% 4.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Tech Data shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Tech Data shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tech Data and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tech Data $37.00 billion 0.14 $374.50 million $12.58 11.50 Hewlett Packard Enterprise $29.14 billion 0.42 $1.05 billion $1.77 5.37

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tech Data. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tech Data, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Tech Data has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tech Data beats Hewlett Packard Enterprise on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions. The company serves value-added resellers, direct marketers, retailers, corporate resellers, and managed service providers. It sells its products to customers in approximately 100 countries in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP. It also offers data center networking products, such as top-of-rack switches, core switches, and open networking switches; and operational services, advisory and professional services, and communications and media solutions. The Intelligent Edge segment provides solutions for mobility and Internet of things, as well as enterprise networking and security solutions for businesses campus and branch environments under the Aruba brand. This segment also offers wired and wireless local area network products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, routers; and software products, including network management, network access control, analytics and assurance, and location services software. The Financial Services segment offers various flexible investment solutions, which comprise leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to enable the creation of unique technology deployment models and acquire complete IT solutions. The Corporate Investments segment is involved in Hewlett Packard labs and various business incubation activities. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses and large enterprises. It has strategic alliance with ABB Ltd. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

