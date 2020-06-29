Brokerages Set Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Target Price at $68.33

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. First Analysis assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $584,393.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 150,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $9,527,436.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,645.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,842,676 shares of company stock valued at $251,922,504 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $180,858,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,801,000 after buying an additional 3,118,667 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $79,107,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,892,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 620.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 767,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after buying an additional 660,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $89.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.79. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $97.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

