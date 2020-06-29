Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $12.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms recently commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2,675.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $7.62 on Monday. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.24). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.