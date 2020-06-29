Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $12.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.
Several research firms recently commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2,675.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.24). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.
