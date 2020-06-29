Analysts Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) PT at $33.00

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

APAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.49% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

