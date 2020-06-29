Analysts Set Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Target Price at $60.14

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $47.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

