Analysts Set Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) PT at $36.67

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

NYSE AUB opened at $21.46 on Monday. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.75 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $46,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 530,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,435,528.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 511,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,125.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,500 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 69,410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after buying an additional 199,623 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the period.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

