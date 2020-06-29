Brokerages Set City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Target Price at $72.25

Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

In other City news, Director Robert D. Fisher purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $99,535.68. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $52,842.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,499.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in City during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in City during the first quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in City by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in City during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in City during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55. City has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $986.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.20). City had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $73.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that City will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

