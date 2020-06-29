Analysts Set Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Target Price at $21.50

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Andersons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

In other news, Director Patrick S. Mullin bought 17,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $211,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,299 shares in the company, valued at $473,945.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Krueger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,523.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 42,013 shares of company stock worth $549,662. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $9,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Andersons by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 313,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Andersons by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 162,429 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 235,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 126,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 241,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 103,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

ANDE opened at $13.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $428.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. Andersons has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $28.82.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. Equities analysts expect that Andersons will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

