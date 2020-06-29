American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Receives $31.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMNB shares. BidaskClub downgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of American National BankShares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American National BankShares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American National BankShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in American National BankShares by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in American National BankShares by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in American National BankShares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American National BankShares by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

AMNB stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $255.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.12. American National BankShares has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.87 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that American National BankShares will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.