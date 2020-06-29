Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $8.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PERI. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 236.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $5.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

