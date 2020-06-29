Analysts Expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Ingersoll-Rand reported sales of $629.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Shares of IR opened at $27.23 on Monday. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a PEG ratio of 343.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $367,840,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,947,500 shares of company stock valued at $766,685,750. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

