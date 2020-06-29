$557.85 Million in Sales Expected for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) will announce $557.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for H & R Block’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $625.00 million and the lowest is $490.70 million. H & R Block reported sales of $150.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 271%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,927.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRB. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on H & R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on H & R Block in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,351.35, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. H & R Block has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

