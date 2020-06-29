Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.73.

GO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $65,380.00. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 54,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,115,735.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,954.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,643,963 shares of company stock valued at $579,389,901 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NYSE:GO opened at $39.40 on Monday. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

