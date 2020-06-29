$415.11 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to post sales of $415.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $410.10 million to $423.20 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $432.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.54 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.39 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $503,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,333 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $33,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,507 shares of company stock valued at $9,818,248 over the last three months. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 672.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,349 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after acquiring an additional 983,001 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $5,570,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2,026.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 280,721 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,032,000. 43.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

