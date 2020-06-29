Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLND. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLND opened at $1.81 on Monday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 42,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

