$68.30 Million in Sales Expected for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to report sales of $68.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.40 million and the highest is $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies posted sales of $63.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $316.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $324.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $356.48 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $367.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $56,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,377,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,525. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $26.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -295.30 and a beta of 2.11.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

