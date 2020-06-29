$34.16 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to post $34.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.80 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $142.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $309.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.51 million to $344.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $449.77 million, with estimates ranging from $413.07 million to $506.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.52 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

