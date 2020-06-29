Brokerages Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report sales of $24.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.75 million and the highest is $36.52 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $147.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $257.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $307.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $407.30 million, with estimates ranging from $355.38 million to $478.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.74 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 508,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,938.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hasu P. Shah bought 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,245.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 171,227 shares of company stock worth $949,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 39,802 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 21,873 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 37,140.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HT opened at $5.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $209.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.27. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $17.10.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

