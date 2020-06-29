Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.10 Million

Analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) will report $370.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $346.00 million and the highest is $388.70 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $371.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Shares of IBP opened at $64.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.