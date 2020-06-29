Slack (NYSE:WORK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Slack (NYSE:WORK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WORK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised shares of Slack to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Braccia sold 1,136,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $36,931,587.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,313.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,571,548 shares of company stock valued at $82,211,006 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 86.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

WORK opened at $32.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

