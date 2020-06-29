$5.11 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) will post $5.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.18 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $20.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $21.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.37 billion to $21.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

