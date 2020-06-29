Analysts Anticipate Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.10 Million

Analysts expect Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to post $69.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.84 million and the highest is $71.12 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $69.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $281.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.11 million to $288.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $291.21 million, with estimates ranging from $269.90 million to $302.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTGC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $10.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 57.0% in the first quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 5,505,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 121,591.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

