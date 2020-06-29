Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.08 Million

Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post $318.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.41 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $687.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $832.42 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HP. B. Riley decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $14.30 to $19.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

HP opened at $18.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

