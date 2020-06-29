International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 152,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 52,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $119.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

