Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. Macerich has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.96 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Macerich’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Macerich will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 360,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,770.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Macerich by 11,342.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 242,498 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Macerich by 37.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 318.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.