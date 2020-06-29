Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $7.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $408.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.32%. Analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 482.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

