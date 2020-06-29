Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Timkensteel has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.64 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Timkensteel will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Timkensteel by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Timkensteel by 625.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 15,279 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Timkensteel by 190.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the first quarter worth $106,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.