Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.
Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Timkensteel has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Timkensteel by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Timkensteel by 625.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 15,279 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Timkensteel by 190.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the first quarter worth $106,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Timkensteel
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.
