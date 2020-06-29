So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of So-Young International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of So-Young International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.53.

So-Young International stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 3.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at $875,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 80.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

