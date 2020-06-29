Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.93.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $87.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $93.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,373,000 after acquiring an additional 548,276 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 2,420.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 327,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after acquiring an additional 314,975 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,407,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,818,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

