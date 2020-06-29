Raymond James Boosts SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $140.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $116.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $2.60. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total transaction of $272,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,653.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,540.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and have sold 7,570 shares worth $772,097. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 272.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 262.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.