Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Lifted by Wedbush

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.48.

NYSE DRI opened at $72.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -182.38, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,944. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

