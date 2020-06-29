Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DRI. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $72.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.51. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas purchased 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

