Darden Restaurants, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.48.

DRI opened at $72.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -182.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas purchased 2,991 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.