Morgan Stanley Reaffirms "Equal Weight" Rating for Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

Jun 29th, 2020

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

About Sonic Healthcare

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

Analyst Recommendations for Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

