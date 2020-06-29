Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QMCO. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Quantum in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Quantum from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.83.

QMCO stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. Quantum has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $88.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, insider Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 9,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,692.20. Insiders purchased 255,574 shares of company stock worth $847,740 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

