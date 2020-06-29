Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.44.

AXNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $1,714,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,386.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,176.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,020 shares of company stock worth $5,503,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the first quarter worth $23,489,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $14,354,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 159.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 802,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 493,527 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $12,497,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 473.5% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 403,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 332,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 9.31.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2341.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.