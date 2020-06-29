Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXCYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Metso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Metso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of MXCYY stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.79. Metso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Metso Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $917.73 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metso Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

