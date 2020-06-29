Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $12.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $346.99 million and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 6,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $52,410.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raul Vazquez bought 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $116,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,042.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,926 shares of company stock worth $105,520. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,376,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

