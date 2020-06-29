Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.47.
Several research firms have recently commented on LAND. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.
About Gladstone Land
Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.
