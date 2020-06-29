Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAND. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

LAND stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.81 million, a PE ratio of -306.20 and a beta of 0.78. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.