Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.12). Gaia reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Gaia has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gaia by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 23.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gaia by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gaia by 28.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

