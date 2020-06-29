Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $625,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 730,517 shares of company stock worth $59,701,490. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

KRTX opened at $108.39 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 145.80 and a current ratio of 145.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.94.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

