Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.24. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $1.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $94,713.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,902 shares in the company, valued at $682,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $29,374.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,021.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.