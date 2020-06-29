Analysts Anticipate Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Gain Capital posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.05. Gain Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.76 million.

GCAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

In other news, CFO Nigel Rose sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $25,374.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gain Capital by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 77,126 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gain Capital stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. Gain Capital has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $227.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.26%.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

