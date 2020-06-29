Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings. Gevo reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 145.04%.

GEVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.05 on Monday. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.12.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

