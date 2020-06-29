Robert W. Baird Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $222.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $216.00 to $222.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Accenture stock opened at $212.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $217.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Accenture by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

