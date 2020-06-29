Robert W. Baird Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $222.00

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $216.00 to $222.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Accenture stock opened at $212.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $217.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Accenture by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Robert W. Baird Raises Accenture Price Target to $222.00
Robert W. Baird Raises Accenture Price Target to $222.00
Accenture Price Target Raised to $245.00
Accenture Price Target Raised to $245.00
Unilever Price Target Increased to GBX 4,370 by Analysts at Barclays
Unilever Price Target Increased to GBX 4,370 by Analysts at Barclays
Staffline Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Staffline Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Smart Metering Systems
Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Smart Metering Systems
J Sainsbury Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital
J Sainsbury Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report