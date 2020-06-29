Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACN. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Accenture from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.44.

Shares of ACN opened at $212.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $217.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,963.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

