Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut Smart Metering Systems to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 520 ($6.62) to GBX 640 ($8.15) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

SMS opened at GBX 581 ($7.39) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $646.61 million and a PE ratio of 166.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. Smart Metering Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 308 ($3.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 742 ($9.44). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 606.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 573.07.

In other Smart Metering Systems news, insider Alan Foy acquired 83,333 shares of Smart Metering Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.70) per share, with a total value of £504,164.65 ($641,675.77). Also, insider Graeme Bissett acquired 3,016 shares of Smart Metering Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 662 ($8.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,965.92 ($25,411.63). Insiders acquired 93,660 shares of company stock worth $56,928,294 over the last quarter.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

