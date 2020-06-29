J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.23) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.56) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 232.36 ($2.96).

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 207.60 ($2.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.19 ($2.18) and a fifty-two week high of £201.30 ($256.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 193.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 205.74.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

