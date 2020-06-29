Pearson’s (PSON) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.73) to GBX 400 ($5.09) in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 618.91 ($7.88).

PSON stock opened at GBX 562 ($7.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 951.20 ($12.11). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 500.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 546.46.

In other Pearson news, insider John Fallon sold 44,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.78), for a total value of £200,286.64 ($254,914.90).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

