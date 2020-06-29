Porvair’s (PRV) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Porvair (LON:PRV)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Monday.

LON:PRV opened at GBX 586 ($7.46) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.07 million and a P/E ratio of 24.94. Porvair has a 1-year low of GBX 370 ($4.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 796.47 ($10.14). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 631.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 643.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

